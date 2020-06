Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Must see! Directly across from new Mercedes Corporate Office. Like new townhome in the heart of Sandy Springs. Open floor plan features built-in bookcases, gas starter fireplace in LR, hardwood flooring in LR/DR area and kitchen. Kitchen offers S/S and granite, pantry, & private balcony. Master retreat with sitting area. Second bedroom on main floor with private ensuite laundry, plenty of storage. One car garage.