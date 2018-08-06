All apartments in Sandy Springs
637 Granville Court
637 Granville Court

637 Granville Ct · No Longer Available
Location

637 Granville Ct, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
WALK TO SANDY SPRINGS MARTA STATION! Spacious condo within minutes to every amenity imaginable! Beautifully updated with hardwood floors, new paint, Corian countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms and stainless steel appliances. Large great room/dining room combo with fireplace and sliding doors to balcony with additional storage closet. Large bedrooms with oversized walk in closets and attached upgraded bathrooms. Laundry room off of the kitchen with Washer/Dryer. Two assigned, gated parking spaces. Pool, clubhouse, and gym onsite. Minutes to GA 400 and I-285.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 637 Granville Court have any available units?
637 Granville Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 637 Granville Court have?
Some of 637 Granville Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 637 Granville Court currently offering any rent specials?
637 Granville Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 637 Granville Court pet-friendly?
No, 637 Granville Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 637 Granville Court offer parking?
Yes, 637 Granville Court offers parking.
Does 637 Granville Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 637 Granville Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 637 Granville Court have a pool?
Yes, 637 Granville Court has a pool.
Does 637 Granville Court have accessible units?
No, 637 Granville Court does not have accessible units.
Does 637 Granville Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 637 Granville Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 637 Granville Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 637 Granville Court does not have units with air conditioning.
