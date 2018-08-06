637 Granville Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool

WALK TO SANDY SPRINGS MARTA STATION! Spacious condo within minutes to every amenity imaginable! Beautifully updated with hardwood floors, new paint, Corian countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms and stainless steel appliances. Large great room/dining room combo with fireplace and sliding doors to balcony with additional storage closet. Large bedrooms with oversized walk in closets and attached upgraded bathrooms. Laundry room off of the kitchen with Washer/Dryer. Two assigned, gated parking spaces. Pool, clubhouse, and gym onsite. Minutes to GA 400 and I-285.