6215 Riverside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher Property Amenities basketball court elevator parking pool garage hot tub sauna

Atlanta's most exclusive rental. Live like an MVP in the home of NFL legend Hines Ward! Dare to dream of the ultimate Super Bowl event with the red and black and black and gold blood that lives within these walls. Completely gated the landscape design is orchestrated to provide privacy but not distract from the art deco style of the home. Slip into total tranquility with the sounds of cascading waterfalls. An entertainment paradise in the ultimate man cave, expansive salt water pool, separate hot tub, outdoor kitchen, bar, candle lit grotto, cabana and basketball court!