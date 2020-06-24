All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated May 24 2019 at 5:55 PM

6215 Riverside Drive

6215 Riverside Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6215 Riverside Dr, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Riverside

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
elevator
basketball court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
basketball court
elevator
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
Atlanta's most exclusive rental. Live like an MVP in the home of NFL legend Hines Ward! Dare to dream of the ultimate Super Bowl event with the red and black and black and gold blood that lives within these walls. Completely gated the landscape design is orchestrated to provide privacy but not distract from the art deco style of the home. Slip into total tranquility with the sounds of cascading waterfalls. An entertainment paradise in the ultimate man cave, expansive salt water pool, separate hot tub, outdoor kitchen, bar, candle lit grotto, cabana and basketball court!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6215 Riverside Drive have any available units?
6215 Riverside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 6215 Riverside Drive have?
Some of 6215 Riverside Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6215 Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6215 Riverside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6215 Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6215 Riverside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 6215 Riverside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6215 Riverside Drive offers parking.
Does 6215 Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6215 Riverside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6215 Riverside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6215 Riverside Drive has a pool.
Does 6215 Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 6215 Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6215 Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6215 Riverside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6215 Riverside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6215 Riverside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
