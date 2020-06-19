616 Barrington Hills Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly pool carpet

1 bed, 1 bath in Sandy Springs - 1 bed, 1 bath in Sandy Springs, located off of Roswell Rd. with convenient access to I-285 and 400! Property features a private balcony/patio and full sized laundry room. New paint and carpet compliments this great deal! Community is private and features a pool and a park-like setting.



**UNIT MUST BE TOURED BEFORE YOU APPLY**



Serious Inquiries ONLY!!!

Applications may be submitted online.

Check out all our vacancies at hmypropertymanagement.com.



$40 Non-Refundable Application Fee for anyone 18 years or older living on the property.

Approvals will be based on rental background.

$250 Nonrefundable pet fee



(RLNE3754025)