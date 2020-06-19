All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 616 Barrington Hills Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
616 Barrington Hills Dr
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

616 Barrington Hills Dr

616 Barrington Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

616 Barrington Hills Drive, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 bed, 1 bath in Sandy Springs - 1 bed, 1 bath in Sandy Springs, located off of Roswell Rd. with convenient access to I-285 and 400! Property features a private balcony/patio and full sized laundry room. New paint and carpet compliments this great deal! Community is private and features a pool and a park-like setting.

**UNIT MUST BE TOURED BEFORE YOU APPLY**

Serious Inquiries ONLY!!!
Applications may be submitted online.
Check out all our vacancies at hmypropertymanagement.com.

$40 Non-Refundable Application Fee for anyone 18 years or older living on the property.
Approvals will be based on rental background.
$250 Nonrefundable pet fee

(RLNE3754025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 Barrington Hills Dr have any available units?
616 Barrington Hills Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 616 Barrington Hills Dr have?
Some of 616 Barrington Hills Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 Barrington Hills Dr currently offering any rent specials?
616 Barrington Hills Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Barrington Hills Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 616 Barrington Hills Dr is pet friendly.
Does 616 Barrington Hills Dr offer parking?
No, 616 Barrington Hills Dr does not offer parking.
Does 616 Barrington Hills Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 Barrington Hills Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Barrington Hills Dr have a pool?
Yes, 616 Barrington Hills Dr has a pool.
Does 616 Barrington Hills Dr have accessible units?
No, 616 Barrington Hills Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Barrington Hills Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 Barrington Hills Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 616 Barrington Hills Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 616 Barrington Hills Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hudson Northridge
550 Northridge Pkwy
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Novel Perimeter
5755 Glenridge Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Pointe at Canyon Ridge
8350 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Hawthorne Gates
7200 Peachtree-Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Addison at Sandy Springs
7889 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
The Collection
4600 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Cortland at the Hill
1160 Johnson Ferry Road NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Square One
6050 Roswell Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College