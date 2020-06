Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range Property Amenities parking

Find your 'zen' in this quaint Brick Bungalow located in the heart of coveted Sandy Springs! This spacious home consists of 3 bedrooms/1 bathroom. Large kitchen with lots of storage. Living & dining rooms are inter-connected & provides an easy functional flow. The den overlooks beautiful landscape & features a 'floor to ceiling' picture window that is perfect for bird watching or day dreaming. Original hardwood floors in the bedrooms & main living area.