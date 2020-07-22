Move in ready townhome in superior location. Home is well maintained and cared for. Hardwood floors on main level w/ nice open kitchen and family room. Downstairs has a bedroom w/ full bath or can be used as a den/ bonus room. upstairs has 2 large bedrooms (dual masters) and laundry. Gated community! No smokers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 599 Kandell Cove have any available units?
599 Kandell Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 599 Kandell Cove have?
Some of 599 Kandell Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 599 Kandell Cove currently offering any rent specials?
599 Kandell Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.