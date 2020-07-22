599 Kandell Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Move in ready townhome in superior location. Home is well maintained and cared for. Hardwood floors on main level w/ nice open kitchen and family room. Downstairs has a bedroom w/ full bath or can be used as a den/ bonus room. upstairs has 2 large bedrooms (dual masters) and laundry. Gated community!

No smokers.