5830 Sandy Springs Circle

5830 Sandy Springs Cir, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 Sandy Springs ITP
media room
Like new townhome in sought after area and gated community. Elevator to all four floors. Natural light floods the extremely open floor plan and all the bedrooms. Fabulous covered rooftop deck and front porch! Fireplace in family room - lots of casual living space. Washer and dryer. End unit with private views of trees and green space. Sonos sound system remains. Rain shower in master bath. Lots of closet space. Plantation shutters and high ceilings. Bonus room or media room is pre-wired for Dolby Atmos home theatre set up. Unfurnished.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
