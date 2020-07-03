5830 Sandy Springs Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities elevator parking media room

Like new townhome in sought after area and gated community. Elevator to all four floors. Natural light floods the extremely open floor plan and all the bedrooms. Fabulous covered rooftop deck and front porch! Fireplace in family room - lots of casual living space. Washer and dryer. End unit with private views of trees and green space. Sonos sound system remains. Rain shower in master bath. Lots of closet space. Plantation shutters and high ceilings. Bonus room or media room is pre-wired for Dolby Atmos home theatre set up. Unfurnished.