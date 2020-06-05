5805 Mountain Creek Rd

Amenities

Available 07/01/20 Sandy Springs - Property Id: 137765



Great location! Walk to all kinds of restaurants and shopping. The 3 bedrooms /2 bathrooms brick ranch has a large living room that opens to the dining room with floor to ceiling windows providing great natural light. The den is cozy with a brick fireplace. The kitchen has new black stainless appliances, large stainless sink, granite counters and a breakfast area. The master has two closets and a huge walk in shower. The secondary bedrooms have ample closet space. The house has hardwood floors throughout. New heat and air system for energy efficiency. Hugh unfinished basement is great for hobbies, a kid's recreation room. $2200 deposit. Tenant responsible for all utilities (electric, gas, water, trash).

