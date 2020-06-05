All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

5805 Mountain Creek Rd

5805 Mountain Creek Road Northeast · (770) 887-2370
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5805 Mountain Creek Road Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Downtown Sandy Springs

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2200 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
Available 07/01/20 Sandy Springs - Property Id: 137765

Great location! Walk to all kinds of restaurants and shopping. The 3 bedrooms /2 bathrooms brick ranch has a large living room that opens to the dining room with floor to ceiling windows providing great natural light. The den is cozy with a brick fireplace. The kitchen has new black stainless appliances, large stainless sink, granite counters and a breakfast area. The master has two closets and a huge walk in shower. The secondary bedrooms have ample closet space. The house has hardwood floors throughout. New heat and air system for energy efficiency. Hugh unfinished basement is great for hobbies, a kid's recreation room. $2200 deposit. Tenant responsible for all utilities (electric, gas, water, trash).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/137765
Property Id 137765

(RLNE5843462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5805 Mountain Creek Rd have any available units?
5805 Mountain Creek Rd has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5805 Mountain Creek Rd have?
Some of 5805 Mountain Creek Rd's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5805 Mountain Creek Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5805 Mountain Creek Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5805 Mountain Creek Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5805 Mountain Creek Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5805 Mountain Creek Rd offer parking?
No, 5805 Mountain Creek Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5805 Mountain Creek Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5805 Mountain Creek Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5805 Mountain Creek Rd have a pool?
No, 5805 Mountain Creek Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5805 Mountain Creek Rd have accessible units?
No, 5805 Mountain Creek Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5805 Mountain Creek Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5805 Mountain Creek Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 5805 Mountain Creek Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5805 Mountain Creek Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
