Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

Executive Home to Rent! Has an inground pool and tennis courts on the property. Master on main with two walk in closets and an office plus another office off of the foyer. Three bedrooms up with two full baths and open study area. Basement is finished with exercise room, bedroom, full bath, and rec room. This home is much LARGER than it looks!