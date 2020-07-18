All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 5415 Northland Dr Unit 111.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
5415 Northland Dr Unit 111
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:34 AM

5415 Northland Dr Unit 111

5415 Northland Drive Northeast · (678) 782-1004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Highpoint
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5415 Northland Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Highpoint

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,045

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1680 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
concierge
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
gym
Spectacular Condo in the Heart of Sandy Springs!

Amazing 2 dual master condo with beautiful lighting and hardwood flooring in the family, dining, and kitchen area. The bedrooms are king-sized with master walk in closet & master bath w/shower, tub & double vanities. There is also a Concierge Mon-Fri 9-4; exercise room, and party room with a kitchen.

Fabulous location inside Interstate 285 Close to shopping and restaurants!

This is a must see...

*Pet Policy: Sorry No Pets Allowed

Schools: High Point Elementary, Ridgeview School, Riverwood High School

To view our qualifications please click the "apply now" button above. The qualifications are available for review before you actually will be asked to apply for the property.

*****Self Showing Instructions*****
PMI Georgia Automated Showings & Property Info
Tel: (678) 916-9469
**Lockbox is located on the fence outside right by the front door to enter the building. Home is located on the bottom floor down the right hallway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5415 Northland Dr Unit 111 have any available units?
5415 Northland Dr Unit 111 has a unit available for $2,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5415 Northland Dr Unit 111 have?
Some of 5415 Northland Dr Unit 111's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5415 Northland Dr Unit 111 currently offering any rent specials?
5415 Northland Dr Unit 111 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5415 Northland Dr Unit 111 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5415 Northland Dr Unit 111 is pet friendly.
Does 5415 Northland Dr Unit 111 offer parking?
No, 5415 Northland Dr Unit 111 does not offer parking.
Does 5415 Northland Dr Unit 111 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5415 Northland Dr Unit 111 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5415 Northland Dr Unit 111 have a pool?
No, 5415 Northland Dr Unit 111 does not have a pool.
Does 5415 Northland Dr Unit 111 have accessible units?
No, 5415 Northland Dr Unit 111 does not have accessible units.
Does 5415 Northland Dr Unit 111 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5415 Northland Dr Unit 111 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5415 Northland Dr Unit 111 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5415 Northland Dr Unit 111 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5415 Northland Dr Unit 111?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pointe at Canyon Ridge
8350 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Aspire Perimeter
5385 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Perimeter 5550
5550 Glenridge Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Celebration At Sandy Springs
7000 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Reserve at Ridgewood
7100 Roswell Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Adley City Springs
6075 Roswell Road
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Gateway Chastain
4602 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Bell Glenridge
111 Glenridge Point Pkwy
Sandy Springs, GA 30342

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with PoolsSandy Springs Pet Friendly Places
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter CenterNorth Springs Apartments
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp
Dunwoody PanhandleLost Forest

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity