5415 Northland Dr Unit 111

Spectacular Condo in the Heart of Sandy Springs!



Amazing 2 dual master condo with beautiful lighting and hardwood flooring in the family, dining, and kitchen area. The bedrooms are king-sized with master walk in closet & master bath w/shower, tub & double vanities. There is also a Concierge Mon-Fri 9-4; exercise room, and party room with a kitchen.



Fabulous location inside Interstate 285 Close to shopping and restaurants!



This is a must see...



*Pet Policy: Sorry No Pets Allowed



Schools: High Point Elementary, Ridgeview School, Riverwood High School



To view our qualifications please click the "apply now" button above. The qualifications are available for review before you actually will be asked to apply for the property.



*****Self Showing Instructions*****

PMI Georgia Automated Showings & Property Info

Tel: (678) 916-9469

**Lockbox is located on the fence outside right by the front door to enter the building. Home is located on the bottom floor down the right hallway.