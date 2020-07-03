534 Granville Court

Amenities
Updated top floor condo in Sandy Springs! Centrally located for easy access to GA 400, perimeter mall, downtown and the airport. New carpet throughout, stainless steel appliances, exotic granite counter tops. Bathroom has a tub shower combination with sliding glass shower doors. Covered balcony features additional private storage. Private gated community with covered assigned parking, swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Valet trash pick up, water and gas all included. Washer and dryer also included. Minimum 12 month lease required.