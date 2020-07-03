All apartments in Sandy Springs
534 Granville Court
Last updated February 4 2020 at 10:09 PM

534 Granville Court

534 Granville Ct · No Longer Available
Location

534 Granville Ct, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
trash valet
Updated top floor condo in Sandy Springs! Centrally located for easy access to GA 400, perimeter mall, downtown and the airport. New carpet throughout, stainless steel appliances, exotic granite counter tops. Bathroom has a tub shower combination with sliding glass shower doors. Covered balcony features additional private storage. Private gated community with covered assigned parking, swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Valet trash pick up, water and gas all included. Washer and dryer also included. Minimum 12 month lease required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

