534 Granville Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool trash valet

Updated top floor condo in Sandy Springs! Centrally located for easy access to GA 400, perimeter mall, downtown and the airport. New carpet throughout, stainless steel appliances, exotic granite counter tops. Bathroom has a tub shower combination with sliding glass shower doors. Covered balcony features additional private storage. Private gated community with covered assigned parking, swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Valet trash pick up, water and gas all included. Washer and dryer also included. Minimum 12 month lease required.