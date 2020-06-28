5285 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool table cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4BR 3BA Sandy Springs Near Hospitals - Property Id: 149317



For rent is a nice ranch, 3 BR 2 BA up, 1BR, 1BA down. The downstairs has a large rec room with nice pool table to enjoy. Plenty of storage. All BRs are large. Plenty of parking, easily holds 5 cars. Pets allowed. The yard is not fenced, but the back yard is large. This is a perfect house for room mates, young professionals wanting a close in location and plenty of room for entertaining. It has side walk walking distance to the hospitals. The location is amazing, one of the best in ATL.

Washer and drier, fridge are there for your use. There is also a nice patio set for your use too.

