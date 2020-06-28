All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated September 20 2019

5285 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd

5285 Peachtree Dunwoody Road · No Longer Available
Location

5285 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
North Brookhaven

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4BR 3BA Sandy Springs Near Hospitals - Property Id: 149317

For rent is a nice ranch, 3 BR 2 BA up, 1BR, 1BA down. The downstairs has a large rec room with nice pool table to enjoy. Plenty of storage. All BRs are large. Plenty of parking, easily holds 5 cars. Pets allowed. The yard is not fenced, but the back yard is large. This is a perfect house for room mates, young professionals wanting a close in location and plenty of room for entertaining. It has side walk walking distance to the hospitals. The location is amazing, one of the best in ATL.
Washer and drier, fridge are there for your use. There is also a nice patio set for your use too.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

