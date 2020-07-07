All apartments in Sandy Springs
5143 Roswell Rd

5143 Roswell Road · No Longer Available
Location

5143 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Highpoint

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Lovely, move-in ready, ground-level condo with water and pool/tennis access included. Located inside the perimeter minutes from Buckhead and easy access to I-285 or 400, shopping, and restaurants. Living Room opens to dining room and sunroom. Bedrooms have walk-in closets. Laundry room in unit with washer/dryer hookup; tenant supplies with own washer/dryer and pays gas and power bills. Pets negotiable with non-refundable pet fee. 1-year lease or longer must start within 30 days of application acceptance. No smoking. No housing vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5143 Roswell Rd have any available units?
5143 Roswell Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 5143 Roswell Rd have?
Some of 5143 Roswell Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5143 Roswell Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5143 Roswell Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5143 Roswell Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5143 Roswell Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5143 Roswell Rd offer parking?
No, 5143 Roswell Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5143 Roswell Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5143 Roswell Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5143 Roswell Rd have a pool?
Yes, 5143 Roswell Rd has a pool.
Does 5143 Roswell Rd have accessible units?
No, 5143 Roswell Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5143 Roswell Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5143 Roswell Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 5143 Roswell Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5143 Roswell Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

