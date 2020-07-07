5143 Roswell Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool tennis court

Lovely, move-in ready, ground-level condo with water and pool/tennis access included. Located inside the perimeter minutes from Buckhead and easy access to I-285 or 400, shopping, and restaurants. Living Room opens to dining room and sunroom. Bedrooms have walk-in closets. Laundry room in unit with washer/dryer hookup; tenant supplies with own washer/dryer and pays gas and power bills. Pets negotiable with non-refundable pet fee. 1-year lease or longer must start within 30 days of application acceptance. No smoking. No housing vouchers.