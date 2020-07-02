All apartments in Sandy Springs
Sandy Springs, GA
5105 Chemin De Vie # 5105
Last updated February 1 2020 at 11:10 AM

5105 Chemin De Vie # 5105

5105 Chemin De Vie Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5105 Chemin De Vie Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Sandy Springs ITP

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Fabulous Sandy Springs Location inside the Perimeter! Light and Bright Renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, One Level Garden Unit with Outside Entrance from Back Patio to Sunroom. Eat-in Kitchen has Granite Countertops, Tiled Backsplash and Stainless Steel Appliances to include Refrigerator! Spacious Living Room has French Doors on each side of Fireplace and Opens to Sunroom. Large Master Suite has Trey Ceiling and French Door to Sunroom. Updated Master Bathroom, 2nd Bedroom has Updated Bathroom, Fenced Patio Area with Easy Access to Pool and Clubhouse. 2 Car Garage. No Carpet Here! Walk to Shopping and Restaurants Close-by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5105 Chemin De Vie # 5105 have any available units?
5105 Chemin De Vie # 5105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 5105 Chemin De Vie # 5105 have?
Some of 5105 Chemin De Vie # 5105's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5105 Chemin De Vie # 5105 currently offering any rent specials?
5105 Chemin De Vie # 5105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5105 Chemin De Vie # 5105 pet-friendly?
No, 5105 Chemin De Vie # 5105 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 5105 Chemin De Vie # 5105 offer parking?
Yes, 5105 Chemin De Vie # 5105 offers parking.
Does 5105 Chemin De Vie # 5105 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5105 Chemin De Vie # 5105 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5105 Chemin De Vie # 5105 have a pool?
Yes, 5105 Chemin De Vie # 5105 has a pool.
Does 5105 Chemin De Vie # 5105 have accessible units?
No, 5105 Chemin De Vie # 5105 does not have accessible units.
Does 5105 Chemin De Vie # 5105 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5105 Chemin De Vie # 5105 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5105 Chemin De Vie # 5105 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5105 Chemin De Vie # 5105 does not have units with air conditioning.

