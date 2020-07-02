5105 Chemin De Vie # 5105

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Fabulous Sandy Springs Location inside the Perimeter! Light and Bright Renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, One Level Garden Unit with Outside Entrance from Back Patio to Sunroom. Eat-in Kitchen has Granite Countertops, Tiled Backsplash and Stainless Steel Appliances to include Refrigerator! Spacious Living Room has French Doors on each side of Fireplace and Opens to Sunroom. Large Master Suite has Trey Ceiling and French Door to Sunroom. Updated Master Bathroom, 2nd Bedroom has Updated Bathroom, Fenced Patio Area with Easy Access to Pool and Clubhouse. 2 Car Garage. No Carpet Here! Walk to Shopping and Restaurants Close-by.