Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
4875 Northway Drive
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

4875 Northway Drive

4875 Northway Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4875 Northway Dr, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Highpoint

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Come see this incredibly RENOVATED 3BDR home in the extremely desirable HIGH POINT, inside the Perimeter, location! All NEW KITCHEN with granite counter tops, S/S appl. white cabinets. New renovated baths, hardwood floors throughout the home, new light fixtures, custom closet organizers in closets, huge dining and living room, additional office, large partially finished daylight basement, and fenced large backyard! This home has it all! Great schools, close to stores, restaurants, I285, & 400. Come quick!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4875 Northway Drive have any available units?
4875 Northway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 4875 Northway Drive have?
Some of 4875 Northway Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4875 Northway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4875 Northway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4875 Northway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4875 Northway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 4875 Northway Drive offer parking?
No, 4875 Northway Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4875 Northway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4875 Northway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4875 Northway Drive have a pool?
No, 4875 Northway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4875 Northway Drive have accessible units?
No, 4875 Northway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4875 Northway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4875 Northway Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4875 Northway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4875 Northway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
