4875 Northway Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Come see this incredibly RENOVATED 3BDR home in the extremely desirable HIGH POINT, inside the Perimeter, location! All NEW KITCHEN with granite counter tops, S/S appl. white cabinets. New renovated baths, hardwood floors throughout the home, new light fixtures, custom closet organizers in closets, huge dining and living room, additional office, large partially finished daylight basement, and fenced large backyard! This home has it all! Great schools, close to stores, restaurants, I285, & 400. Come quick!