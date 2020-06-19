4785 Brinkley Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Available Now! Come check out this gorgeous sprawling ranch in an unbeatable location! This home features gleaming original hardwoods throughout, vaulted family room with beamed ceiling, sunroom overlooking private backyard and pool, finished daylight basement complete with bedroom and bath, and much more. Great natural light throughout the home. Tons of space and storage in basement. Quiet neighborhood street yet just around the corner from shopping, restaurants, etc. Lawn maintenance and pool maintenance included in lease. New washer /dryer and refrigerator.