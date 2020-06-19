All apartments in Sandy Springs
4785 Brinkley Lane
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:55 AM

4785 Brinkley Lane

4785 Brinkley Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4785 Brinkley Lane Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Highpoint

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Available Now! Come check out this gorgeous sprawling ranch in an unbeatable location! This home features gleaming original hardwoods throughout, vaulted family room with beamed ceiling, sunroom overlooking private backyard and pool, finished daylight basement complete with bedroom and bath, and much more. Great natural light throughout the home. Tons of space and storage in basement. Quiet neighborhood street yet just around the corner from shopping, restaurants, etc. Lawn maintenance and pool maintenance included in lease. New washer /dryer and refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4785 Brinkley Lane have any available units?
4785 Brinkley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 4785 Brinkley Lane have?
Some of 4785 Brinkley Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4785 Brinkley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4785 Brinkley Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4785 Brinkley Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4785 Brinkley Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 4785 Brinkley Lane offer parking?
No, 4785 Brinkley Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4785 Brinkley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4785 Brinkley Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4785 Brinkley Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4785 Brinkley Lane has a pool.
Does 4785 Brinkley Lane have accessible units?
No, 4785 Brinkley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4785 Brinkley Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4785 Brinkley Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4785 Brinkley Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4785 Brinkley Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
