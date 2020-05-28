All apartments in Sandy Springs
475 Mount Vernon Highway NE
475 Mount Vernon Highway NE

475 Mount Vernon Highway NE · No Longer Available
Location

475 Mount Vernon Highway NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
game room
parking
Active Senior 55+ Community! Relax & enjoy your beautiful wooded view in this updated 1b/1b condo. Brand new HVAC and water heater, carpet is less than 1 year old. You will have no trouble making friends with all the activities that are available! HOA fee includes 1 meal/day in the dining room,housekeeping 2x/mo,weekly flat linens,shuttle & social activities like the exercise room,game room & movie nights,electricity,pest control,security,sewer,termite,trash,water. Unit close to elevator. Great location near SS library & Mt Vernon Pres Church.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 475 Mount Vernon Highway NE have any available units?
475 Mount Vernon Highway NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 475 Mount Vernon Highway NE have?
Some of 475 Mount Vernon Highway NE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 475 Mount Vernon Highway NE currently offering any rent specials?
475 Mount Vernon Highway NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 475 Mount Vernon Highway NE pet-friendly?
No, 475 Mount Vernon Highway NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 475 Mount Vernon Highway NE offer parking?
Yes, 475 Mount Vernon Highway NE offers parking.
Does 475 Mount Vernon Highway NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 475 Mount Vernon Highway NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 475 Mount Vernon Highway NE have a pool?
No, 475 Mount Vernon Highway NE does not have a pool.
Does 475 Mount Vernon Highway NE have accessible units?
No, 475 Mount Vernon Highway NE does not have accessible units.
Does 475 Mount Vernon Highway NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 475 Mount Vernon Highway NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 475 Mount Vernon Highway NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 475 Mount Vernon Highway NE has units with air conditioning.

