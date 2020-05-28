475 Mount Vernon Highway NE

Amenities
Active Senior 55+ Community! Relax & enjoy your beautiful wooded view in this updated 1b/1b condo. Brand new HVAC and water heater, carpet is less than 1 year old. You will have no trouble making friends with all the activities that are available! HOA fee includes 1 meal/day in the dining room,housekeeping 2x/mo,weekly flat linens,shuttle & social activities like the exercise room,game room & movie nights,electricity,pest control,security,sewer,termite,trash,water. Unit close to elevator. Great location near SS library & Mt Vernon Pres Church.