patio / balcony recently renovated fireplace

Great Sandy Springs location for this stately traditional. From the foyer enter to a Large LR and DR with with built-ins. Move on to an updated kitchen with breakfast space overlooking the wooded serene backyard. A Den with fireplace and a large screened porch are perfect for relaxing or \"Netflix and chill\". Master BR w/updated bath & 2 additional bedrooms and hall bath. Incredible unfinished space in the full basement for work or play.