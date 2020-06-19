453 Alderwood Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage guest suite hot tub media room

Beautiful townhome in GATED community, close proximity to Publix, Restaurants, Shopping, Abernathy Greenway Park, & Mercedes Benz Headquarters, among so much more! Easy access to GA-400 & I-285. Stunning kitchen features a large island, SS appliances, & granite countertops, with open views to the family room. Separate dining room w/ full-height upgraded trim throughout. Large master suite w/ spa-like master bath & walk-in closet. Oversized deck. Terrace level guest suite could also be used as an office or media room. 2 Car Garage. Washer & Dryer can be included.