Sandy Springs, GA
453 Alderwood Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

453 Alderwood Street

453 Alderwood St · No Longer Available
Location

453 Alderwood St, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
North Springs Apartments

Amenities

Beautiful townhome in GATED community, close proximity to Publix, Restaurants, Shopping, Abernathy Greenway Park, & Mercedes Benz Headquarters, among so much more! Easy access to GA-400 & I-285. Stunning kitchen features a large island, SS appliances, & granite countertops, with open views to the family room. Separate dining room w/ full-height upgraded trim throughout. Large master suite w/ spa-like master bath & walk-in closet. Oversized deck. Terrace level guest suite could also be used as an office or media room. 2 Car Garage. Washer & Dryer can be included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 453 Alderwood Street have any available units?
453 Alderwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 453 Alderwood Street have?
Some of 453 Alderwood Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 453 Alderwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
453 Alderwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 453 Alderwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 453 Alderwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 453 Alderwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 453 Alderwood Street offers parking.
Does 453 Alderwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 453 Alderwood Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 453 Alderwood Street have a pool?
No, 453 Alderwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 453 Alderwood Street have accessible units?
No, 453 Alderwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 453 Alderwood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 453 Alderwood Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 453 Alderwood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 453 Alderwood Street does not have units with air conditioning.
