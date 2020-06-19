453 Alderwood Street

Amenities
Beautiful townhome in GATED community, close proximity to Publix, Restaurants, Shopping, Abernathy Greenway Park, & Mercedes Benz Headquarters, among so much more! Easy access to GA-400 & I-285. Stunning kitchen features a large island, SS appliances, & granite countertops, with open views to the family room. Separate dining room w/ full-height upgraded trim throughout. Large master suite w/ spa-like master bath & walk-in closet. Oversized deck. Terrace level guest suite could also be used as an office or media room. 2 Car Garage. Washer & Dryer can be included.