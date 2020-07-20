All apartments in Sandy Springs
Sandy Springs, GA
4332 Parkside Place
4332 Parkside Place

4332 Parkside Pl · No Longer Available
Location

4332 Parkside Pl, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Highpoint

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Be the first to live in the Brand new town home in Sandy Springs. Great location just north of Wieuca Road at the corner of Roswell Road and Franklin Road.The Townes at Chastain is a mile from Chastain Park. Gated Community with swimming pool and cabana. Open floor plan on main level with walk in Pantry. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER AND DRYER PROVIDED. There are two decks, one off the living room and another off the master bedroom.One car garage but easy parking of a second car in the driveway under the main level deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4332 Parkside Place have any available units?
4332 Parkside Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 4332 Parkside Place have?
Some of 4332 Parkside Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4332 Parkside Place currently offering any rent specials?
4332 Parkside Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4332 Parkside Place pet-friendly?
No, 4332 Parkside Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 4332 Parkside Place offer parking?
Yes, 4332 Parkside Place offers parking.
Does 4332 Parkside Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4332 Parkside Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4332 Parkside Place have a pool?
Yes, 4332 Parkside Place has a pool.
Does 4332 Parkside Place have accessible units?
No, 4332 Parkside Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4332 Parkside Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4332 Parkside Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4332 Parkside Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4332 Parkside Place does not have units with air conditioning.
