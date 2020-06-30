430 Lost Forest Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Total Renovation! Absolutely gorgeous cu-de-sac lot over 1/2 acre . Beautiful hardwood floors through entire home. Banquet size DR, Large gourmet kitchen / granite counter tops,SS appl,Walk-In pantry, FR w/ BI bookshelves and masonry gas log frplc, all brand new modern baths w quartz and marble features. Large Master BR w sitting area, his & her walk-in closets, 6th BR off master perfect for nursery, office, craft etc.. All bedrooms large. Bedroom on main with full bath. Front and rear stairs. All of this in fabulous location.!!!!!

LEASE PURCHASE AVAILABLE