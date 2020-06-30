All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated March 19 2020 at 5:00 AM

430 Lost Forest Court

430 Lost Forest Court · No Longer Available
Location

430 Lost Forest Court, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Total Renovation! Absolutely gorgeous cu-de-sac lot over 1/2 acre . Beautiful hardwood floors through entire home. Banquet size DR, Large gourmet kitchen / granite counter tops,SS appl,Walk-In pantry, FR w/ BI bookshelves and masonry gas log frplc, all brand new modern baths w quartz and marble features. Large Master BR w sitting area, his & her walk-in closets, 6th BR off master perfect for nursery, office, craft etc.. All bedrooms large. Bedroom on main with full bath. Front and rear stairs. All of this in fabulous location.!!!!!
LEASE PURCHASE AVAILABLE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 Lost Forest Court have any available units?
430 Lost Forest Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 430 Lost Forest Court have?
Some of 430 Lost Forest Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 Lost Forest Court currently offering any rent specials?
430 Lost Forest Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 Lost Forest Court pet-friendly?
No, 430 Lost Forest Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 430 Lost Forest Court offer parking?
Yes, 430 Lost Forest Court offers parking.
Does 430 Lost Forest Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 Lost Forest Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 Lost Forest Court have a pool?
No, 430 Lost Forest Court does not have a pool.
Does 430 Lost Forest Court have accessible units?
No, 430 Lost Forest Court does not have accessible units.
Does 430 Lost Forest Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 430 Lost Forest Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 430 Lost Forest Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 430 Lost Forest Court does not have units with air conditioning.

