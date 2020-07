Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Sandy Springs at its Best! This Classic 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home is ready for immediate move-in. This home is perfect for Entertaining! Come and see the large Living Room, Separate Dining Room, and the Open Den and Kitchen. The Kitchen features built-in Oven and Microwave both in Stainless and the large Walk-in Pantry. The Master Bedroom features an updated Bath with a Large Jetted Tub. The other bedrooms are large and spacious. Beautiful Renewed Hardwoods.