Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets guest suite media room

Absolutely stunning all brick end-unit townhome! Located within a beautiful gated community, enjoy a turnkey home brimming with beautiful upgrades and striking appeal. The main level is an open-concept floor plan featuring a spacious family room with cozy firplace and built-in bookcase. If you enjoy the finer things in life, you will love the high-end 5" hardwoods, crown moldings, upgraded light fixtures, and Carrara marble back splash. The upper level boasts a fabulous master suite with double vanity, enormous walk-in shower, and spacious walk in closet. The second bedroom also contains own private bath and walk in closet, great set up for roommate or family members that appreciate privacy. Terrace level guest suite can also easily be converted to media room or home office. Don't wait on this amazing opportunity and schedule your tour today!



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/415-alderwood-st ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.