390 N River Pkwy - F

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse on-site laundry parking

Amazing 3 bedroom 2.5 bath end unit that is completely renovated with granite countertops, new cabinets, SS appliances, Washer Dryer in house and covered parking for 2. Enjoy the private patio in the evening or explore Morgan Falls, Chattahoochee Nature Preserve. Choose the lifestyle you always wanted in this luxury end unit. Close to Hwy 400, Publix and restaurants.



Apply online at TopHatRentals.com

Rent 1600 Deposit 1600

Amazing 3 bedroom 2.5 bath end unit that is completely renovated with granite countertops, new cabinets, SS appliances, Washer Dryer in house and covered parking for 2. Enjoy the private patio in the evening or explore Morgan Falls, Chattahoochee Nature Preserve. Choose the lifestyle you always wanted in this luxury end unit. Close to Hwy 400, Publix and restaurants.