Sandy Springs, GA
390 N River Pkwy - F
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:44 PM

390 N River Pkwy - F

390 North River Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

390 North River Parkway, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
Amazing 3 bedroom 2.5 bath end unit that is completely renovated with granite countertops, new cabinets, SS appliances, Washer Dryer in house and covered parking for 2. Enjoy the private patio in the evening or explore Morgan Falls, Chattahoochee Nature Preserve. Choose the lifestyle you always wanted in this luxury end unit. Close to Hwy 400, Publix and restaurants.

Apply online at TopHatRentals.com
Rent 1600 Deposit 1600
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 390 N River Pkwy - F have any available units?
390 N River Pkwy - F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 390 N River Pkwy - F have?
Some of 390 N River Pkwy - F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 390 N River Pkwy - F currently offering any rent specials?
390 N River Pkwy - F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 390 N River Pkwy - F pet-friendly?
No, 390 N River Pkwy - F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 390 N River Pkwy - F offer parking?
Yes, 390 N River Pkwy - F offers parking.
Does 390 N River Pkwy - F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 390 N River Pkwy - F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 390 N River Pkwy - F have a pool?
No, 390 N River Pkwy - F does not have a pool.
Does 390 N River Pkwy - F have accessible units?
No, 390 N River Pkwy - F does not have accessible units.
Does 390 N River Pkwy - F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 390 N River Pkwy - F has units with dishwashers.
Does 390 N River Pkwy - F have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 390 N River Pkwy - F has units with air conditioning.

