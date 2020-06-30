All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated March 29 2020 at 11:24 PM

383 Provenance. Drive

383 Provenance Dr · No Longer Available
Location

383 Provenance Dr, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
North Springs Apartments

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
Location, Location, Location!!! Few mins to 400 &285, 2 Miles from Marta Station. Brand New 4 side brick Townhome Conveniently Located by Shops, Restaurants, and Entertainments on Roswell Rd in the heart of Sandy Springs, this 4 bedroom Townhome with spectacular upgrades! Gourmet Kitchen features 42" white cabinets, Quartz countertops w/glossed tile backsplash, 5 burner gas cooktop, & double wall ovens. From this lavish kitchen, walk out to your private deck - perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Oversized owner's suite & grande bathroom. Gated community w/dog park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 383 Provenance. Drive have any available units?
383 Provenance. Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 383 Provenance. Drive have?
Some of 383 Provenance. Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 383 Provenance. Drive currently offering any rent specials?
383 Provenance. Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 383 Provenance. Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 383 Provenance. Drive is pet friendly.
Does 383 Provenance. Drive offer parking?
Yes, 383 Provenance. Drive offers parking.
Does 383 Provenance. Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 383 Provenance. Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 383 Provenance. Drive have a pool?
No, 383 Provenance. Drive does not have a pool.
Does 383 Provenance. Drive have accessible units?
No, 383 Provenance. Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 383 Provenance. Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 383 Provenance. Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 383 Provenance. Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 383 Provenance. Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

