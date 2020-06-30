383 Provenance. Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking

Location, Location, Location!!! Few mins to 400 &285, 2 Miles from Marta Station. Brand New 4 side brick Townhome Conveniently Located by Shops, Restaurants, and Entertainments on Roswell Rd in the heart of Sandy Springs, this 4 bedroom Townhome with spectacular upgrades! Gourmet Kitchen features 42" white cabinets, Quartz countertops w/glossed tile backsplash, 5 burner gas cooktop, & double wall ovens. From this lavish kitchen, walk out to your private deck - perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Oversized owner's suite & grande bathroom. Gated community w/dog park.