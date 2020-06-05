All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 340 Nell Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
340 Nell Court
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:53 AM

340 Nell Court

340 Nell Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Highpoint
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

340 Nell Court Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Highpoint

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
gym
Light filled European with an open floor plan nestled into a cul de sac. Level fenced back yard. Walk to several schools. $125,000 custom kitchen renovation with tall cabinetry, large granite island, skylights and pantry. Master on the main with direct access to private screened in and curtained porch which overlooks the stone dry bed landscaping and perfect grassy area for children and pets. Additional fire pit/lower sitting area. Separate exterior entry to the lower level suite with full kitchen, gym, rec room/living room, bath and au paire suite. Tons of storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 3000
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 Nell Court have any available units?
340 Nell Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 340 Nell Court have?
Some of 340 Nell Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 Nell Court currently offering any rent specials?
340 Nell Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 Nell Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 340 Nell Court is pet friendly.
Does 340 Nell Court offer parking?
No, 340 Nell Court does not offer parking.
Does 340 Nell Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 340 Nell Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 Nell Court have a pool?
No, 340 Nell Court does not have a pool.
Does 340 Nell Court have accessible units?
No, 340 Nell Court does not have accessible units.
Does 340 Nell Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 340 Nell Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 340 Nell Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 340 Nell Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 3000
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dunwoody Courtyards
6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30338
The Flats at North Springs
6850 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Pointe at Canyon Ridge
8350 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
IMT Sandy Springs
6558 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
The Adair
415 Morgan Falls Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Carlyle of Sandy Springs
501 N. River Parkway
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Peachtree Dunwoody Place
6355 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30338
The Cliftwood
185 Cliftwood Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College