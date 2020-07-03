All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated September 13 2019 at 3:42 AM

330 Seamarsh Court

330 Seamarsh Court Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

330 Seamarsh Court Northwest, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely and well maintained home in North Harbor. Main level features foyer, living room, dining room, breakfast area, renovated kitchen, library/den, half bath, and laundry. Access to screened porch from the library/den. Upstairs features spacious master bedroom, large walk-in closet, and renovated master bath. Three additional bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs. Access to roof balcony from one of the secondary bedrooms. Two car garage. Lovely landscaped front and backyard. This home is available furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Seamarsh Court have any available units?
330 Seamarsh Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 330 Seamarsh Court have?
Some of 330 Seamarsh Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 Seamarsh Court currently offering any rent specials?
330 Seamarsh Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Seamarsh Court pet-friendly?
No, 330 Seamarsh Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 330 Seamarsh Court offer parking?
Yes, 330 Seamarsh Court offers parking.
Does 330 Seamarsh Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 Seamarsh Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Seamarsh Court have a pool?
No, 330 Seamarsh Court does not have a pool.
Does 330 Seamarsh Court have accessible units?
No, 330 Seamarsh Court does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Seamarsh Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 Seamarsh Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 330 Seamarsh Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 Seamarsh Court does not have units with air conditioning.

