330 Seamarsh Court

Amenities
Lovely and well maintained home in North Harbor. Main level features foyer, living room, dining room, breakfast area, renovated kitchen, library/den, half bath, and laundry. Access to screened porch from the library/den. Upstairs features spacious master bedroom, large walk-in closet, and renovated master bath. Three additional bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs. Access to roof balcony from one of the secondary bedrooms. Two car garage. Lovely landscaped front and backyard. This home is available furnished.