330 Heards Ferry Rd

The beautifully furnished stone 8 bed, 8 baths and 3 half bath home with hardwoods throughout is ready for your things! Some additional features include heated and color changing swimming pool, elevator, movie theater, wine cellar, sauna, steamer, gym and central music system is ready for your things! The mega chandelier goes up and down with a wall switch. The spacious master on the main comes with custom his and hers closets, spacious shower and soaking tub, and water closet with a bidet. This home has high quality finished throughout and is a must see! The exterior is complete with a circular drive way, fence, walkway, decks, enclosed sun room with fireplace, irrigation system, and coded entrance system. The three car garage has an aupair or in law suite above with a spacious bedroom and full bath. The home has two state of the art kitchens with high end appliances on the main and in the basement. Every bedroom is equipped with vaulted ceilings, an en suite bathroom and king size bed with TV on the wall. Upstairs also contains an additional bonus room with a smart TV.