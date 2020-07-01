All apartments in Sandy Springs
Location

330 Heards Ferry Road Northwest, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
sauna
The beautifully furnished stone 8 bed, 8 baths and 3 half bath home with hardwoods throughout is ready for your things! Some additional features include heated and color changing swimming pool, elevator, movie theater, wine cellar, sauna, steamer, gym and central music system is ready for your things! The mega chandelier goes up and down with a wall switch. The spacious master on the main comes with custom his and hers closets, spacious shower and soaking tub, and water closet with a bidet. This home has high quality finished throughout and is a must see! The exterior is complete with a circular drive way, fence, walkway, decks, enclosed sun room with fireplace, irrigation system, and coded entrance system. The three car garage has an aupair or in law suite above with a spacious bedroom and full bath. The home has two state of the art kitchens with high end appliances on the main and in the basement. Every bedroom is equipped with vaulted ceilings, an en suite bathroom and king size bed with TV on the wall. Upstairs also contains an additional bonus room with a smart TV.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Heards Ferry Rd have any available units?
330 Heards Ferry Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 330 Heards Ferry Rd have?
Some of 330 Heards Ferry Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 Heards Ferry Rd currently offering any rent specials?
330 Heards Ferry Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Heards Ferry Rd pet-friendly?
No, 330 Heards Ferry Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 330 Heards Ferry Rd offer parking?
Yes, 330 Heards Ferry Rd offers parking.
Does 330 Heards Ferry Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 Heards Ferry Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Heards Ferry Rd have a pool?
Yes, 330 Heards Ferry Rd has a pool.
Does 330 Heards Ferry Rd have accessible units?
No, 330 Heards Ferry Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Heards Ferry Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 Heards Ferry Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 330 Heards Ferry Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 Heards Ferry Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

