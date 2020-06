Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Quaint 2BR/2.5BA Townhome in popular sought after Chattahoochee Terrace in the heart of Sandy Springs. Home offers 2 large master bedrooms W attached full bath, upgraded kitchen. Enjoy evenings by the fireplace, cute patio, just steps away from the Chattahoochee River. Perfectly located near Roswell Rd, GA-400 (Off Exit 6-Northridge) in between Buckhead/Dunwoody & Alpharetta/Roswell. Friendly neighborhood features Swim & Tennis. 2 assigned parking spaces. READY FOR JUNE 1ST MOVE-IN