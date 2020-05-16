256 NE Le Gran Bend

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Commuters’ Delight! Prime location for busy professionals with quick access to 400, 285, 75. Chastain, Buckhead, Perimeter Mall, Chattahoochee just minutes away. Short walk to Whole Foods and City Walk shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. This fabulous Townhome offers an open floorplan, wooden floors, fireplace surrounded by built-in bookcases. Chef's kitchen with cherry stained cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and gas range. 2nd bed/bath on the terrace level is ideal for office or guests. Covered balcony to relax! 1 car garage!