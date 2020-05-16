All apartments in Sandy Springs
256 NE Le Gran Bend
Last updated October 15 2019 at 9:20 AM

256 NE Le Gran Bend

256 Le Gran Bnd · No Longer Available
Location

256 Le Gran Bnd, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Downtown Sandy Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Commuters’ Delight! Prime location for busy professionals with quick access to 400, 285, 75. Chastain, Buckhead, Perimeter Mall, Chattahoochee just minutes away. Short walk to Whole Foods and City Walk shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. This fabulous Townhome offers an open floorplan, wooden floors, fireplace surrounded by built-in bookcases. Chef's kitchen with cherry stained cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and gas range. 2nd bed/bath on the terrace level is ideal for office or guests. Covered balcony to relax! 1 car garage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 256 NE Le Gran Bend have any available units?
256 NE Le Gran Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 256 NE Le Gran Bend have?
Some of 256 NE Le Gran Bend's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 256 NE Le Gran Bend currently offering any rent specials?
256 NE Le Gran Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 256 NE Le Gran Bend pet-friendly?
No, 256 NE Le Gran Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 256 NE Le Gran Bend offer parking?
Yes, 256 NE Le Gran Bend offers parking.
Does 256 NE Le Gran Bend have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 256 NE Le Gran Bend offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 256 NE Le Gran Bend have a pool?
No, 256 NE Le Gran Bend does not have a pool.
Does 256 NE Le Gran Bend have accessible units?
No, 256 NE Le Gran Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 256 NE Le Gran Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 256 NE Le Gran Bend has units with dishwashers.
Does 256 NE Le Gran Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 256 NE Le Gran Bend does not have units with air conditioning.
