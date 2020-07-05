2507 Huntingdon Chase

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious, bright, condo on top floor of two story building nestled in back of complex providing privacy. Hardwood flooring, fireplace, granite kitchen, white cabinets with stainless appliances. Master has large walk-in closet. Brand new washer/dryer. Easy access to 400, shopping and short drive to downtown Roswell & park and recreational area. Well maintained complex with lush landscaping and common grill area and plenty of parking. Swim/recreation center right across from building. Pets at owner's discretion- please call.