2507 Huntingdon Chase

Amenities
Spacious, bright, condo on top floor of two story building nestled in back of complex providing privacy. Hardwood flooring, fireplace, granite kitchen, white cabinets with stainless appliances. Master has large walk-in closet. Brand new washer/dryer. Easy access to 400, shopping and short drive to downtown Roswell & park and recreational area. Well maintained complex with lush landscaping and common grill area and plenty of parking. Swim/recreation center right across from building. Pets at owner's discretion- please call.