All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 2507 Huntingdon Chase.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
2507 Huntingdon Chase
Last updated November 3 2019 at 4:46 PM

2507 Huntingdon Chase

2507 Huntingdon Chase · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2507 Huntingdon Chase, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious, bright, condo on top floor of two story building nestled in back of complex providing privacy. Hardwood flooring, fireplace, granite kitchen, white cabinets with stainless appliances. Master has large walk-in closet. Brand new washer/dryer. Easy access to 400, shopping and short drive to downtown Roswell & park and recreational area. Well maintained complex with lush landscaping and common grill area and plenty of parking. Swim/recreation center right across from building. Pets at owner's discretion- please call.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2507 Huntingdon Chase have any available units?
2507 Huntingdon Chase doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 2507 Huntingdon Chase have?
Some of 2507 Huntingdon Chase's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2507 Huntingdon Chase currently offering any rent specials?
2507 Huntingdon Chase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2507 Huntingdon Chase pet-friendly?
Yes, 2507 Huntingdon Chase is pet friendly.
Does 2507 Huntingdon Chase offer parking?
Yes, 2507 Huntingdon Chase offers parking.
Does 2507 Huntingdon Chase have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2507 Huntingdon Chase offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2507 Huntingdon Chase have a pool?
Yes, 2507 Huntingdon Chase has a pool.
Does 2507 Huntingdon Chase have accessible units?
No, 2507 Huntingdon Chase does not have accessible units.
Does 2507 Huntingdon Chase have units with dishwashers?
No, 2507 Huntingdon Chase does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2507 Huntingdon Chase have units with air conditioning?
No, 2507 Huntingdon Chase does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at River Park
3100 River Exchange Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30092
Fountains at Morgan Falls
8075 Adair Ln
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Hawthorne Gates
7200 Peachtree-Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
1000 Spalding
1000 Spalding Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
The Adair
415 Morgan Falls Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Gateway Chastain
4602 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
The Collection
4600 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Perimeter Circle
5470 Glenridge Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30342

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College