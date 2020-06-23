All apartments in Sandy Springs
232 Alderwood Point
Last updated April 18 2019 at 8:43 AM

232 Alderwood Point

232 Alderwood St · No Longer Available
Location

232 Alderwood St, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
North Springs Apartments

Amenities

parking
elevator
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Flexible terms to suit your needs! This immaculately maintained and decorated townhome in the heart of Sandy Springs can be rented on your terms. Long, Mid and short-term options are avaialbe. The home is fully furnished and professionally designed. A stay here is perfect for anyone needed a fully furnished luxury rental. This 4-story town home is fully appointment and not to worry about stairs-its equipped with its own elevator in the unit. Located in an exclusive gated community, privacy is paramount. Unit has a drive under garge and additional parking for guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 Alderwood Point have any available units?
232 Alderwood Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
Is 232 Alderwood Point currently offering any rent specials?
232 Alderwood Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 Alderwood Point pet-friendly?
No, 232 Alderwood Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 232 Alderwood Point offer parking?
Yes, 232 Alderwood Point offers parking.
Does 232 Alderwood Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 Alderwood Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 Alderwood Point have a pool?
No, 232 Alderwood Point does not have a pool.
Does 232 Alderwood Point have accessible units?
No, 232 Alderwood Point does not have accessible units.
Does 232 Alderwood Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 232 Alderwood Point does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 232 Alderwood Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 232 Alderwood Point does not have units with air conditioning.
