232 Alderwood Point

Amenities
Flexible terms to suit your needs! This immaculately maintained and decorated townhome in the heart of Sandy Springs can be rented on your terms. Long, Mid and short-term options are avaialbe. The home is fully furnished and professionally designed. A stay here is perfect for anyone needed a fully furnished luxury rental. This 4-story town home is fully appointment and not to worry about stairs-its equipped with its own elevator in the unit. Located in an exclusive gated community, privacy is paramount. Unit has a drive under garge and additional parking for guests.