Last updated August 4 2019 at 7:01 AM

2310 Huntingdon Chase

Location

2310 Huntingdon Chase, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Beautiful renovated 1BR/1BA Condo in the Heart of Sandy Springs! Very Spacious, features Kitchen W. new SS Appliances and a breakfast bar, separated Dining Room, Huge Master Suite W. tons of closets and storage Space! Very Private, main floor, Back unit. Just outside the door is a backyard that can be used as a great sitting area! This Home is in the best Location - minutes to the Marta, Shopping, Dining and main Highways. Includes amenities of Pool, Tennis, tons of parking and nature trails. WATER, SEWER &TRASH ARE INCLUDED in rent and also a new set of W&D.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2310 Huntingdon Chase have any available units?
2310 Huntingdon Chase doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 2310 Huntingdon Chase have?
Some of 2310 Huntingdon Chase's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2310 Huntingdon Chase currently offering any rent specials?
2310 Huntingdon Chase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2310 Huntingdon Chase pet-friendly?
No, 2310 Huntingdon Chase is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 2310 Huntingdon Chase offer parking?
Yes, 2310 Huntingdon Chase offers parking.
Does 2310 Huntingdon Chase have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2310 Huntingdon Chase offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2310 Huntingdon Chase have a pool?
Yes, 2310 Huntingdon Chase has a pool.
Does 2310 Huntingdon Chase have accessible units?
No, 2310 Huntingdon Chase does not have accessible units.
Does 2310 Huntingdon Chase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2310 Huntingdon Chase has units with dishwashers.
Does 2310 Huntingdon Chase have units with air conditioning?
No, 2310 Huntingdon Chase does not have units with air conditioning.
