2310 Huntingdon Chase

Beautiful renovated 1BR/1BA Condo in the Heart of Sandy Springs! Very Spacious, features Kitchen W. new SS Appliances and a breakfast bar, separated Dining Room, Huge Master Suite W. tons of closets and storage Space! Very Private, main floor, Back unit. Just outside the door is a backyard that can be used as a great sitting area! This Home is in the best Location - minutes to the Marta, Shopping, Dining and main Highways. Includes amenities of Pool, Tennis, tons of parking and nature trails. WATER, SEWER &TRASH ARE INCLUDED in rent and also a new set of W&D.