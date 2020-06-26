2212 Huntingdon Chase

Amenities
Charming 2-Br/2-BA condo on the main level in a quiet, established Pool & Tennis community in the perfect Sandy Springs location. Great location within minutes and easy access to Ga 400, I-285, North Springs Marta Station, Perimeter Mall, Kroger, Publix, and many more shopping locations. Large LR with fireplace, 2 large bedrooms with 2 full baths, both bedrooms with walk in closets, separate dining room, and a breakfast area, washer & Dryer are included. Freshly painted, Move in ready!! water, sewer and trash are incl. in rent.