Last updated August 5 2019 at 12:01 PM

2212 Huntingdon Chase

2212 Huntingdon Chase · No Longer Available
Location

2212 Huntingdon Chase, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Charming 2-Br/2-BA condo on the main level in a quiet, established Pool & Tennis community in the perfect Sandy Springs location. Great location within minutes and easy access to Ga 400, I-285, North Springs Marta Station, Perimeter Mall, Kroger, Publix, and many more shopping locations. Large LR with fireplace, 2 large bedrooms with 2 full baths, both bedrooms with walk in closets, separate dining room, and a breakfast area, washer & Dryer are included. Freshly painted, Move in ready!! water, sewer and trash are incl. in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2212 Huntingdon Chase have any available units?
2212 Huntingdon Chase doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 2212 Huntingdon Chase have?
Some of 2212 Huntingdon Chase's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2212 Huntingdon Chase currently offering any rent specials?
2212 Huntingdon Chase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2212 Huntingdon Chase pet-friendly?
No, 2212 Huntingdon Chase is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 2212 Huntingdon Chase offer parking?
No, 2212 Huntingdon Chase does not offer parking.
Does 2212 Huntingdon Chase have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2212 Huntingdon Chase offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2212 Huntingdon Chase have a pool?
Yes, 2212 Huntingdon Chase has a pool.
Does 2212 Huntingdon Chase have accessible units?
No, 2212 Huntingdon Chase does not have accessible units.
Does 2212 Huntingdon Chase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2212 Huntingdon Chase has units with dishwashers.
Does 2212 Huntingdon Chase have units with air conditioning?
No, 2212 Huntingdon Chase does not have units with air conditioning.
