Last updated July 21 2020 at 1:04 AM

210 Granville Court

210 Granville Ct · (404) 451-2003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

210 Granville Ct, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 629 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
trash valet
STUNNING! RENOVATED SPACIOUS TOP FLOOR LUXURY LIVING IN EXCELLENT SANDY SPRINGS LOCATION! Vaulted ceilings,designer finishes & upgrades- hardwoods in living room with neutral carpet in bedroom, tiled kitchen and bathroom floors. Gorgeous kitchen with granite tops. Washer and dryer included. Fabulous bathroom with granite tops, large tub/shower with glass sliding doors. Spacious bright bedroom with huge walk in closet. Sliding glass doors from bedroom provide easy access to deck. Bonus storage unit on deck as well. Assigned parking space in gated garage. Water, sewer,gas & valet trash service included in rent. Newly renovated, well maintained gated complex, with pool, fitness center, club house! Close to GA 400, Marta, Buckhead and minutes from all Sandy Springs has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Granville Court have any available units?
210 Granville Court has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 210 Granville Court have?
Some of 210 Granville Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Granville Court currently offering any rent specials?
210 Granville Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Granville Court pet-friendly?
No, 210 Granville Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 210 Granville Court offer parking?
Yes, 210 Granville Court offers parking.
Does 210 Granville Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 Granville Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Granville Court have a pool?
Yes, 210 Granville Court has a pool.
Does 210 Granville Court have accessible units?
No, 210 Granville Court does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Granville Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 Granville Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Granville Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Granville Court does not have units with air conditioning.
