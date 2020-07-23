210 Granville Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage trash valet

STUNNING! RENOVATED SPACIOUS TOP FLOOR LUXURY LIVING IN EXCELLENT SANDY SPRINGS LOCATION! Vaulted ceilings,designer finishes & upgrades- hardwoods in living room with neutral carpet in bedroom, tiled kitchen and bathroom floors. Gorgeous kitchen with granite tops. Washer and dryer included. Fabulous bathroom with granite tops, large tub/shower with glass sliding doors. Spacious bright bedroom with huge walk in closet. Sliding glass doors from bedroom provide easy access to deck. Bonus storage unit on deck as well. Assigned parking space in gated garage. Water, sewer,gas & valet trash service included in rent. Newly renovated, well maintained gated complex, with pool, fitness center, club house! Close to GA 400, Marta, Buckhead and minutes from all Sandy Springs has to offer.