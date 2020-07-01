All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

2004 Huntingdon Chase

2004 Huntingdon Chase · No Longer Available
Location

2004 Huntingdon Chase, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
This huge charming 1 bed/1 bath is renovated top to bottom with all new hardwood flooring, paint, granite counter tops, fully updated kitchen with new appliances and breakfast bar and beautiful new bathroom. condo is located on the main level in a quiet, established Pool & Tennis community in the perfect Sandy Springs location within minutes and easy access to Ga 400, I-285, Marta Station, Perimeter Mall, Kroger, Publix, and many more shopping locations. Large LR and separated DR, large master suite with office/sitting area, 2 walk-in closets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2004 Huntingdon Chase have any available units?
2004 Huntingdon Chase doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 2004 Huntingdon Chase have?
Some of 2004 Huntingdon Chase's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2004 Huntingdon Chase currently offering any rent specials?
2004 Huntingdon Chase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 Huntingdon Chase pet-friendly?
No, 2004 Huntingdon Chase is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 2004 Huntingdon Chase offer parking?
Yes, 2004 Huntingdon Chase offers parking.
Does 2004 Huntingdon Chase have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2004 Huntingdon Chase does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 Huntingdon Chase have a pool?
Yes, 2004 Huntingdon Chase has a pool.
Does 2004 Huntingdon Chase have accessible units?
No, 2004 Huntingdon Chase does not have accessible units.
Does 2004 Huntingdon Chase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2004 Huntingdon Chase has units with dishwashers.
Does 2004 Huntingdon Chase have units with air conditioning?
No, 2004 Huntingdon Chase does not have units with air conditioning.

