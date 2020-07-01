2004 Huntingdon Chase

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

This huge charming 1 bed/1 bath is renovated top to bottom with all new hardwood flooring, paint, granite counter tops, fully updated kitchen with new appliances and breakfast bar and beautiful new bathroom. condo is located on the main level in a quiet, established Pool & Tennis community in the perfect Sandy Springs location within minutes and easy access to Ga 400, I-285, Marta Station, Perimeter Mall, Kroger, Publix, and many more shopping locations. Large LR and separated DR, large master suite with office/sitting area, 2 walk-in closets.