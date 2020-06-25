All apartments in Sandy Springs
195 Grosvenor Place
Last updated May 13 2020 at 10:49 PM

195 Grosvenor Place

195 Grosvenor Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

195 Grosvenor Place Northwest, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Sandy Springs ITP

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL LUXURIOUS home in popular "GROSVENOR" subdivision of Sandy Springs with easy access to GA400, I-285 and within walking distance to restaurants and shopping and "City Springs". Top-rated Heards Ferry/Riverwood International High School District. MASTER ON MAIN and luxurious second MASTER on the Upper level as well. Fireplace in the cathedral ceiling great room and in Master bedroom. Hardwoods throughout the CHEF's kitchen with white cabinetry and granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Entertaining bar area/kitchen/in-law suite in the basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 195 Grosvenor Place have any available units?
195 Grosvenor Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 195 Grosvenor Place have?
Some of 195 Grosvenor Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 195 Grosvenor Place currently offering any rent specials?
195 Grosvenor Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 195 Grosvenor Place pet-friendly?
No, 195 Grosvenor Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 195 Grosvenor Place offer parking?
Yes, 195 Grosvenor Place offers parking.
Does 195 Grosvenor Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 195 Grosvenor Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 195 Grosvenor Place have a pool?
No, 195 Grosvenor Place does not have a pool.
Does 195 Grosvenor Place have accessible units?
No, 195 Grosvenor Place does not have accessible units.
Does 195 Grosvenor Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 195 Grosvenor Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 195 Grosvenor Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 195 Grosvenor Place does not have units with air conditioning.
