195 Grosvenor Place

BEAUTIFUL LUXURIOUS home in popular "GROSVENOR" subdivision of Sandy Springs with easy access to GA400, I-285 and within walking distance to restaurants and shopping and "City Springs". Top-rated Heards Ferry/Riverwood International High School District. MASTER ON MAIN and luxurious second MASTER on the Upper level as well. Fireplace in the cathedral ceiling great room and in Master bedroom. Hardwoods throughout the CHEF's kitchen with white cabinetry and granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Entertaining bar area/kitchen/in-law suite in the basement.