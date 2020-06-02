1909 Huntingdon Chase

Amenities
- 3 Bed/ 2 Bath home in Sandy Springs. This home features hardwood and tile flooring.
Appliance package includes:
Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher.
This home has washer and dryer hookups, a gas water heater, and a central heating and cooling system.
Water, sewer, and trash service included!
Contact us at support@gkhouses.com or visit our website at gkhouses.com if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5491819)