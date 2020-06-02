All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

1909 Huntingdon Chase

Location

1909 Huntingdon Chase, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
- 3 Bed/ 2 Bath home in Sandy Springs. This home features hardwood and tile flooring.

Appliance package includes:
Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher.

This home has washer and dryer hookups, a gas water heater, and a central heating and cooling system.

Water, sewer, and trash service included!

Contact us at support@gkhouses.com or visit our website at gkhouses.com if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5491819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 Huntingdon Chase have any available units?
1909 Huntingdon Chase doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 1909 Huntingdon Chase have?
Some of 1909 Huntingdon Chase's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1909 Huntingdon Chase currently offering any rent specials?
1909 Huntingdon Chase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 Huntingdon Chase pet-friendly?
No, 1909 Huntingdon Chase is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 1909 Huntingdon Chase offer parking?
No, 1909 Huntingdon Chase does not offer parking.
Does 1909 Huntingdon Chase have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1909 Huntingdon Chase does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 Huntingdon Chase have a pool?
Yes, 1909 Huntingdon Chase has a pool.
Does 1909 Huntingdon Chase have accessible units?
No, 1909 Huntingdon Chase does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 Huntingdon Chase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1909 Huntingdon Chase has units with dishwashers.
Does 1909 Huntingdon Chase have units with air conditioning?
No, 1909 Huntingdon Chase does not have units with air conditioning.
