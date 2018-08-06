Amenities

1803 Brighton Point Available 06/21/19 Top Floor 2 bed/2bath condo in Sandy Springs - Perfect Roommate Floorplan! Top floor Unit at Elizabeth Heights in Sandy Springs! Large Balcony with woodsy view. Hardwood Floors in Living Room and Dining Room. Huge Master Bedroom with a ton of Closet Space! Washer and Dryer connections in the unit! Community has swimming pool and fitness center.



Convenient to Highway 400. 2 miles to Marta. Super close to retail and restaurants!



1 Month Security Deposit

$65 App fee per person

Available June 14, 2019

Sorry no pets



