1803 Brighton Point
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

1803 Brighton Point

1803 Brighton Point · No Longer Available
Location

1803 Brighton Point, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
pool
1803 Brighton Point Available 06/21/19 Top Floor 2 bed/2bath condo in Sandy Springs - Perfect Roommate Floorplan! Top floor Unit at Elizabeth Heights in Sandy Springs! Large Balcony with woodsy view. Hardwood Floors in Living Room and Dining Room. Huge Master Bedroom with a ton of Closet Space! Washer and Dryer connections in the unit! Community has swimming pool and fitness center.

Convenient to Highway 400. 2 miles to Marta. Super close to retail and restaurants!

1 Month Security Deposit
$65 App fee per person
Available June 14, 2019
Sorry no pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4915039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1803 Brighton Point have any available units?
1803 Brighton Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 1803 Brighton Point have?
Some of 1803 Brighton Point's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1803 Brighton Point currently offering any rent specials?
1803 Brighton Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1803 Brighton Point pet-friendly?
No, 1803 Brighton Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 1803 Brighton Point offer parking?
No, 1803 Brighton Point does not offer parking.
Does 1803 Brighton Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1803 Brighton Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1803 Brighton Point have a pool?
Yes, 1803 Brighton Point has a pool.
Does 1803 Brighton Point have accessible units?
No, 1803 Brighton Point does not have accessible units.
Does 1803 Brighton Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 1803 Brighton Point does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1803 Brighton Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 1803 Brighton Point does not have units with air conditioning.
