1430 N Harris Ridge
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1430 N Harris Ridge

1430 North Harris Ridge NW · No Longer Available
Location

1430 North Harris Ridge NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30327

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
media room
tennis court
Over 2.5 private acres backing up to national forest featuring heated pool, lighted tennis court, meadow. Chef's kitchen w/bfast area adjs covered veranda and opens to 2-story family room; formal LR & DR; huge master on main w/fireplace, sitting room and large bath. Upstairs w/3 ensuite bedrooms, theater & bonus rooms, large cedar closet. Open terrace level w/full kitchen, patio, exercise room, bdrm w/full bath & walk-in closet, additional half and full bathrooms, space for pool table, ping pong, entertaining. 3-car garage + parking pad.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1430 N Harris Ridge have any available units?
1430 N Harris Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 1430 N Harris Ridge have?
Some of 1430 N Harris Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1430 N Harris Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
1430 N Harris Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1430 N Harris Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 1430 N Harris Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 1430 N Harris Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 1430 N Harris Ridge offers parking.
Does 1430 N Harris Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1430 N Harris Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1430 N Harris Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 1430 N Harris Ridge has a pool.
Does 1430 N Harris Ridge have accessible units?
No, 1430 N Harris Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 1430 N Harris Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1430 N Harris Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 1430 N Harris Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 1430 N Harris Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
