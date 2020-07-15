1430 N Harris Ridge

Amenities
Over 2.5 private acres backing up to national forest featuring heated pool, lighted tennis court, meadow. Chef's kitchen w/bfast area adjs covered veranda and opens to 2-story family room; formal LR & DR; huge master on main w/fireplace, sitting room and large bath. Upstairs w/3 ensuite bedrooms, theater & bonus rooms, large cedar closet. Open terrace level w/full kitchen, patio, exercise room, bdrm w/full bath & walk-in closet, additional half and full bathrooms, space for pool table, ping pong, entertaining. 3-car garage + parking pad.