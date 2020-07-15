1430 N Harris Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool pool table garage media room tennis court

Over 2.5 private acres backing up to national forest featuring heated pool, lighted tennis court, meadow. Chef's kitchen w/bfast area adjs covered veranda and opens to 2-story family room; formal LR & DR; huge master on main w/fireplace, sitting room and large bath. Upstairs w/3 ensuite bedrooms, theater & bonus rooms, large cedar closet. Open terrace level w/full kitchen, patio, exercise room, bdrm w/full bath & walk-in closet, additional half and full bathrooms, space for pool table, ping pong, entertaining. 3-car garage + parking pad.