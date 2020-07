Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Renovated, refreshed and ready to move in. Cute 1940's bungalow with new stainless appliances, light granite, pretty dark hardwood floors, new paint, new roof, 1 year old HVAC. Island kitchen open to large keeping room. Charming living room with brick fireplace. Oversized deck ideal for entertaining. Walk-up stairs to attic - perfect for expansion. Full unfinished basement. 73x421' lot. New light and plumbing fixtures. Extra parking at street level and parking pad.