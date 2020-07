Amenities

Over-sized master bedroom with spacious closets and an alcove for office. This huge 1 bedroom condo is located in a perfect location, close to exit 6 off of 400. Convenient shopping and restaurants just mins away. This one is a must see! Top floor unit, no one above you. Neighborhood has tenant courts and pool! Water, Sewer, and trash included in rent! Move in special, if you move in by February 1st rent will be discounted to $995. Call for details.