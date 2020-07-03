124 River Park Place

Amenities

Executive Rental. Rent here so you can find out where you want to live in Atlanta! Totally remodeled. All rooms are extra large. Kitchen opens to family room/keeping room. Hardwood floors on main and throughout the entire upstairs. Bedroom/office on main with full bath. Three bathrooms upstairs along with laundry room. Large master suite with luxury shower. Full finished basement with bedroom, bath, bar & pool table room. Extra large lot with nature trail. Great home in quiet, convenient Sandy Springs neighborhood. No smokers.