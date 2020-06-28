All apartments in Sandy Springs
124 River Park Dr
124 River Park Dr

124 River Park Dr · No Longer Available
Location

124 River Park Dr, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Totally remodeled. All rooms are extra large. Kitchen opens to family room/keeping room. Hardwood floors on main and throughout the entire upstairs. Bedroom/office on main with full bath. Three bathrooms upstairs along with laundry room. Large master suite with luxury shower. Full finished basement with bedroom, bath, bar & pool table room. Don't miss the large workshop. Very large lot with nature trail. Great home in quiet, convenient Sandy Springs neighborhood. No smokers, pets on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 River Park Dr have any available units?
124 River Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 124 River Park Dr have?
Some of 124 River Park Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 River Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
124 River Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 River Park Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 River Park Dr is pet friendly.
Does 124 River Park Dr offer parking?
Yes, 124 River Park Dr offers parking.
Does 124 River Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 River Park Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 River Park Dr have a pool?
No, 124 River Park Dr does not have a pool.
Does 124 River Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 124 River Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 124 River Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 River Park Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 124 River Park Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 River Park Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
