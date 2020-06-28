124 River Park Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool table cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Totally remodeled. All rooms are extra large. Kitchen opens to family room/keeping room. Hardwood floors on main and throughout the entire upstairs. Bedroom/office on main with full bath. Three bathrooms upstairs along with laundry room. Large master suite with luxury shower. Full finished basement with bedroom, bath, bar & pool table room. Don't miss the large workshop. Very large lot with nature trail. Great home in quiet, convenient Sandy Springs neighborhood. No smokers, pets on case by case basis.