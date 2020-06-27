All apartments in Sandy Springs
1225 Apperley Place
1225 Apperley Place

1225 Apperley Pl · No Longer Available
Location

1225 Apperley Pl, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This gorgeous end-unit features the high-end appointments you expect in an elegant city home. Tons of windows allow an abundance of natural light to highlight the sprawling wide-plank hardwoods. The open kitchen features a huge island, stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinetry. Recessed lighting and 9 ft ceilings are found throughout the living space, complimented by ample molding and expansive baseboards. Master suite is vast and tasteful, boasting an oversized closet and inviting ensuite. Walking distance to restaurants, shopping and public transportation!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 Apperley Place have any available units?
1225 Apperley Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 1225 Apperley Place have?
Some of 1225 Apperley Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 Apperley Place currently offering any rent specials?
1225 Apperley Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 Apperley Place pet-friendly?
No, 1225 Apperley Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 1225 Apperley Place offer parking?
Yes, 1225 Apperley Place offers parking.
Does 1225 Apperley Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1225 Apperley Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 Apperley Place have a pool?
No, 1225 Apperley Place does not have a pool.
Does 1225 Apperley Place have accessible units?
No, 1225 Apperley Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 Apperley Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1225 Apperley Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1225 Apperley Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1225 Apperley Place does not have units with air conditioning.
