1225 Apperley Place

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking stainless steel fireplace microwave

This gorgeous end-unit features the high-end appointments you expect in an elegant city home. Tons of windows allow an abundance of natural light to highlight the sprawling wide-plank hardwoods. The open kitchen features a huge island, stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinetry. Recessed lighting and 9 ft ceilings are found throughout the living space, complimented by ample molding and expansive baseboards. Master suite is vast and tasteful, boasting an oversized closet and inviting ensuite. Walking distance to restaurants, shopping and public transportation!