1102 Garden Court

Location location!
Lovely renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in desirable Sandy Spring/Dunwoody!
Community includes clubhouse, tennis court and swimming pool.
There is so much to love:
*Open Concept floorplan - Great for entertaining!
*All new paint, floors, and fixtures throughout
*Completely renovated granite kitchen with all new cabinets, sink w/
disposal, and flooring. All stainless steel appliances included.
*Brand new - never been used fridge, microwave, and dishwasher
*Cozy 2-sided gas log fireplace
*Split bedroom plan
**Main bedroom features ceiling fan and walk-in closet
**Master bathroom features tiled floors, new granite counters, and tiled
shower
*Secondary bathroom features tiled floors, tub and shower, and new
granite counters
*Covered deck with storage closet
*Great view of lake, green space and tennis court from your deck!
*Nest thermostat controls help to reduce energy bills
Nest thermostat controls help to reduce energy bills. Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria *Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter *$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com