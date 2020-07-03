1102 Garden Court

Amenities

Location location!



Lovely renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in desirable Sandy Spring/Dunwoody!



Community includes clubhouse, tennis court and swimming pool.



There is so much to love:



*Open Concept floorplan - Great for entertaining!

*All new paint, floors, and fixtures throughout

*Completely renovated granite kitchen with all new cabinets, sink w/

disposal, and flooring. All stainless steel appliances included.

*Brand new - never been used fridge, microwave, and dishwasher

*Cozy 2-sided gas log fireplace

*Split bedroom plan

**Main bedroom features ceiling fan and walk-in closet

**Master bathroom features tiled floors, new granite counters, and tiled

shower

*Secondary bathroom features tiled floors, tub and shower, and new

granite counters

*Covered deck with storage closet

*Great view of lake, green space and tennis court from your deck!

*Nest thermostat controls help to reduce energy bills



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!! Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria *Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter *$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com