Last updated December 6 2019 at 11:55 PM

1102 Garden Court

1102 Garden Court · No Longer Available
Location

1102 Garden Court, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Perimeter Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Location location!

Lovely renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in desirable Sandy Spring/Dunwoody!

Community includes clubhouse, tennis court and swimming pool.

There is so much to love:

*Open Concept floorplan - Great for entertaining!
*All new paint, floors, and fixtures throughout
*Completely renovated granite kitchen with all new cabinets, sink w/
disposal, and flooring. All stainless steel appliances included.
*Brand new - never been used fridge, microwave, and dishwasher
*Cozy 2-sided gas log fireplace
*Split bedroom plan
**Main bedroom features ceiling fan and walk-in closet
**Master bathroom features tiled floors, new granite counters, and tiled
shower
*Secondary bathroom features tiled floors, tub and shower, and new
granite counters
*Covered deck with storage closet
*Great view of lake, green space and tennis court from your deck!
*Nest thermostat controls help to reduce energy bills

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!! Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria *Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter *$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 Garden Court have any available units?
1102 Garden Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 1102 Garden Court have?
Some of 1102 Garden Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1102 Garden Court currently offering any rent specials?
1102 Garden Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 Garden Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1102 Garden Court is pet friendly.
Does 1102 Garden Court offer parking?
No, 1102 Garden Court does not offer parking.
Does 1102 Garden Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1102 Garden Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 Garden Court have a pool?
Yes, 1102 Garden Court has a pool.
Does 1102 Garden Court have accessible units?
No, 1102 Garden Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 Garden Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1102 Garden Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1102 Garden Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1102 Garden Court has units with air conditioning.

