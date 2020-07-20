1003 Wescott Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool tennis court media room

Beautiful all brick home with 6 beds/5 baths for 4500 sqft. The gated community is in prime Sandy Springs/Brookhaven location with quick and easy access to Marta, King and Queen,and Pill Hill. There are options for swim and tennis with nearby Byrnwick and Hampton Hall and is short distance to Blackburn Park. Newly renovated master bath. The open floor plan features a full finished basement with media room and full bath and bedroom. The outdoor space includes a newer Trex deck. Truly low maintenance with new roof, two newer HVACs, and new water heater! Move in ready!