Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:21 AM

1003 Wescott Ln

1003 Wescott Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1003 Wescott Lane, Sandy Springs, GA 30319
North Brookhaven

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Beautiful all brick home with 6 beds/5 baths for 4500 sqft. The gated community is in prime Sandy Springs/Brookhaven location with quick and easy access to Marta, King and Queen,and Pill Hill. There are options for swim and tennis with nearby Byrnwick and Hampton Hall and is short distance to Blackburn Park. Newly renovated master bath. The open floor plan features a full finished basement with media room and full bath and bedroom. The outdoor space includes a newer Trex deck. Truly low maintenance with new roof, two newer HVACs, and new water heater! Move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1003 Wescott Ln have any available units?
1003 Wescott Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 1003 Wescott Ln have?
Some of 1003 Wescott Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1003 Wescott Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1003 Wescott Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 Wescott Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1003 Wescott Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 1003 Wescott Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1003 Wescott Ln offers parking.
Does 1003 Wescott Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1003 Wescott Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 Wescott Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1003 Wescott Ln has a pool.
Does 1003 Wescott Ln have accessible units?
No, 1003 Wescott Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 Wescott Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1003 Wescott Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1003 Wescott Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1003 Wescott Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
