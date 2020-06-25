Rent Calculator
58 College Street
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:54 AM
58 College Street
58 College Street
58 College Street, Newnan, GA 30263
College Temple
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
bathtub
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Procurement Only: 58 College Street: HISTORIC spacious two story 5 bedroom 2 bath home in downtown Newnan with wrap around front porch. -
(RLNE2924408)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 58 College Street have any available units?
58 College Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newnan, GA
.
What amenities does 58 College Street have?
Some of 58 College Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 58 College Street currently offering any rent specials?
58 College Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 College Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 58 College Street is pet friendly.
Does 58 College Street offer parking?
Yes, 58 College Street offers parking.
Does 58 College Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 58 College Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 College Street have a pool?
No, 58 College Street does not have a pool.
Does 58 College Street have accessible units?
No, 58 College Street does not have accessible units.
Does 58 College Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 58 College Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 58 College Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 58 College Street has units with air conditioning.
