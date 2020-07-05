All apartments in Newnan
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

54 Village Pass

54 Village Pass · No Longer Available
Location

54 Village Pass, Newnan, GA 30265
Stillwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 3 bath, 1,800 sf home is located in Newnan, GA. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Village Pass have any available units?
54 Village Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 54 Village Pass have?
Some of 54 Village Pass's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 Village Pass currently offering any rent specials?
54 Village Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Village Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 54 Village Pass is pet friendly.
Does 54 Village Pass offer parking?
Yes, 54 Village Pass offers parking.
Does 54 Village Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54 Village Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Village Pass have a pool?
No, 54 Village Pass does not have a pool.
Does 54 Village Pass have accessible units?
No, 54 Village Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Village Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 54 Village Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 54 Village Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 54 Village Pass does not have units with air conditioning.

