Newnan, GA
3 Willow Drive
3 Willow Drive

Location

3 Willow Drive, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
3 Willow Drive: Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch style home on level wooded lot with chain link fenced in yard near downtown Newnan. Very convenient to shopping and restaurants. -

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5018711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Willow Drive have any available units?
3 Willow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 3 Willow Drive have?
Some of 3 Willow Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Willow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3 Willow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Willow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3 Willow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3 Willow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3 Willow Drive offers parking.
Does 3 Willow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 Willow Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Willow Drive have a pool?
No, 3 Willow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3 Willow Drive have accessible units?
No, 3 Willow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Willow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Willow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Willow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Willow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
