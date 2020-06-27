Rent Calculator
Newnan, GA
/
3 Willow Drive
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM
No Longer Available
3 Willow Drive, Newnan, GA 30263
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
parking
pet friendly
3 Willow Drive: Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch style home on level wooded lot with chain link fenced in yard near downtown Newnan. Very convenient to shopping and restaurants. -
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5018711)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 3 Willow Drive have any available units?
3 Willow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newnan, GA
.
What amenities does 3 Willow Drive have?
Some of 3 Willow Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3 Willow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3 Willow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Willow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3 Willow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3 Willow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3 Willow Drive offers parking.
Does 3 Willow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 Willow Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Willow Drive have a pool?
No, 3 Willow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3 Willow Drive have accessible units?
No, 3 Willow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Willow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Willow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Willow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Willow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Newnan Lofts
110 Field St
Newnan, GA 30263
60 Jane Lane
60 Jane Ln
Newnan, GA 30263
Newnan Crossing
151 Parkway N
Newnan, GA 30265
Woodland Commons
22 Forest Circle
Newnan, GA 30265
Springs at Newnan
2019 Newnan Crossing Bypass
Newnan, GA 30263
Preston Mill
140 Jefferson Pkwy
Newnan, GA 30263
Promenade at Newnan Crossing
1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd E
Newnan, GA 30265
Creekside at White Oak
10 Lakeside Way
Newnan, GA 30265
